Delimitation process to be completed by Dec 14: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has said that the delimitation process will be completed by December 14, 2023.

He stated this while holding meetings with delegations of Awami National Party, Balochistan Awami Party and Balochistan National Party in Islamabad.

He said the election commission intended to further reduce the duration of the delimitation process and will announce the election schedule immediately thereafter.

On August 29, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) had provided all requisite information related to the 7th Population and Housing Census to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“The information includes gazette notification of Census Charges, Circles and Blocks, colour prints of Digitized maps of 1,85,514 Blocks, Circles and Charges (excluding Sindh) and Census Block wise data etc.,” the PBS had said. However, it had said the colour prints of Digitized maps of Sindh would be handed over by August 30.

The PBS had said the census results were unanimously approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in its 50th meeting chaired by then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 5, 2023.