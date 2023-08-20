Dhabeji water pipeline bursts

The pipeline busted due to electric shock.

Karachi may face significant water crisis on Sunday as a power breakdown at the Dhabeji water pumping station resulted in a burst pipeline.

The incident was caused by the burst of Pipeline No. 1, a reinforced concrete (RCC) pipeline with a diameter of 72 inches, due to an electric shock.

Despite the setback, authorities have ensured that the supply of water to Karachi is being maintained through alternate pipelines, as confirmed by water utility sources.

The explosion of the pipeline resulted in flooding in the vicinity of the pumping station colony and nearby residential areas.

This has prompted a flood-like situation in the region, causing considerable challenges for the local residents.

Efforts are currently underway to address the issue, with repair work initiated for the affected pipeline. However, it is anticipated that the repairs could take up to 24 hours to complete.