Differences between PTI chief, establishment must be removed: Fawad

  • Says Pakistan cannot move forward with such bitterness.
  • Elections are needed to stabilize the country, Fawad.
  • There is no atmosphere of democracy and elections in Pakistan, Fawad.
Ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that differences between PTI chairman and the establishment must be removed to stabilize the country.

Fawad also stated that Pakistan cannot move forward in such a bitter environment adding that elections in the country are needed to bring the economic situation back to normal.

Ex-PTI leader added that political differences between PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and the former prime minister must be removed to normalize the country’s economy.

Fawad said that there is no atmosphere of democracy and elections in Pakistan adding that the government must not go for elections in this unstable situation.

