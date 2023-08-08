Advertisement
Disney Staff Labels Ariana Grande 'Most Disrespectful' Visitor

Disney Staff Labels Ariana Grande ‘Most Disrespectful’ Visitor

Disney Staff Labels Ariana Grande ‘Most Disrespectful’ Visitor

Disney Staff Labels Ariana Grande ‘Most Disrespectful’ Visitor

Ariana Grande’s reputation at Disney and Universal theme parks is under scrutiny as allegations of her alleged disrespectful behavior emerge. Reports suggest that Grande compelled other park guests to vacate attractions so she could enjoy exclusive access, contrary to the ethos of VIP tours.

Insiders share accounts of the pop star’s purported entitled actions during visits to the parks. Teresa Jack revealed that Grande’s demands for entire rides to herself led to prolonged shutdowns. Such behavior clashed with typical celebrity conduct and extended to interactions with service staff.

Reilly, a former Universal scare actor, recounted an incident where Grande’s presence appeared to disrupt proceedings. She demanded free food and expressed impatience with park procedures, displaying a lack of respect for hardworking employees.

One TikTok user recounted an episode where Grande touched props despite warnings and retorted, “Do you know who I am?” These accounts contribute to the label of Grande as one of the most ‘disrespectful’ celebrities encountered by the theme parks.

Did Ariana Grande go on double dates with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater’s wife?
Did Ariana Grande go on double dates with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater’s wife?

Ariana Grande is rumored to be dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. The...

