Djokovic Excited for Cincinnati Open Final Against Alcaraz

Alcaraz ended Djokovic’s Wimbledon winning streak and won the title.

Djokovic expresses eagerness for their hard court encounter.

This will be their first meeting on a hard court, a crucial test before the US Open.

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis sensation, has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, labeling the encounter with the Spanish prodigy as the “ultimate challenge” for him at present.

Their most recent showdown occurred at London’s Centre Court, where the 20-year-old Alcaraz halted Djokovic’s 14-match Wimbledon winning streak and emerged as the first player other than Djokovic to claim the title since 2018. While Djokovic took a vacation following his Wimbledon loss, Alcaraz swiftly competed in the Canadian Open just 25 days later.

Their paths are set to cross once again on Sunday, and Djokovic eagerly anticipates facing the young talent on the hard court.

Djokovic expressed, “Facing Alcaraz is the ultimate challenge for me right now. We’ve met in the last three events: Roland Garros on clay, Wimbledon on grass, and now on the hard court.”

This upcoming match marks their first encounter on a hard court, serving as a significant prelude to the US Open. Djokovic acknowledged the distinct conditions between these tournaments, where Cincinnati follows a best-of-three format and the US Open employs a best-of-five setup. Nevertheless, he considers this match as a crucial test against a top-tier player in formidable form.

The 36-year-old Serbian believes that his clashes with Alcaraz are gradually transforming into a rivalry, and he relishes the competitive dynamic.

“This is exactly what was anticipated when the tournament began. It appears that it’s evolving into a rivalry. I’m thoroughly enjoying it,” Djokovic stated.

Following his loss to Alcaraz at Wimbledon, Djokovic expressed optimism about their potential encounter at the US Open. He articulated his wish to compete against the 20-year-old again, envisioning a riveting battle that captivates the sport’s enthusiasts.

“I hope we get the chance to compete at the US Open. Why not? A face-off between the world’s No. 1 and No. 2, engaging in a five-hour, five-set thriller, would be great for the sport,” Djokovic emphasized.

As the tennis world anticipates their rematch, Djokovic’s excitement and eagerness to engage in this burgeoning rivalry underscore the captivating nature of their clashes.