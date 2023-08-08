Docuseries Exposes Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Divorce

A new documentary titled “Kim vs. Kanye” has been unveiled by Max, shedding light on the tumultuous divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The two-part documentary, released on August 7, provides an insider account of the high-profile split, featuring insights from the couple’s friends and the lawyers involved.

The documentary explores the divorce from both perspectives, delving into why Kanye fought to salvage the marriage while Kim was determined to bring it to an end. The former couple’s relationship timeline spans back to their first meeting in 2003, with Kim working as an assistant to singer Brandy at the time. They officially began dating in 2012 after Kim’s two previous divorces.

After welcoming children and a lavish wedding, rumors of trouble surfaced in 2020, intensified by Kanye’s social media outbursts against the Kardashian family. The final straw reportedly came when Kanye ran for president in 2020, leading to Kim’s divorce filing in 2021. Following a year-long legal battle, the couple’s divorce was finalized.

Subsequently, Kim Kardashian entered a public relationship with Pete Davidson, while Kanye West allegedly married his Yeezy employee, Bianca Censori. The documentary promises an in-depth exploration of the events leading up to the significant split.

