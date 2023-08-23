Dog Devours Destination Wedding Plan, Shocks Couple

A South Boston couple, Donato Frattaroli and his partner, were confronted with an unexpected obstacle that jeopardized their dream wedding in Italy. Their plans were dashed when they discovered that their beloved pet had chewed Frattaroli’s passport, rendering it unusable. The couple’s golden retriever, Chickie, had left a mark more typically associated with the classic excuse, “My dog ate my homework.”

With their wedding just around the corner on August 31, the couple’s distress was palpable. They quickly sought assistance from state officials to resolve the passport predicament. Congressman Stephen Lynch’s and Senator Markey’s offices stepped in to help expedite the passport replacement process.

While the Massachusetts couple is optimistic that their travel documents will be sorted out in time for their flight to Italy, Donato Frattaroli acknowledged that the situation had been stressful. If all goes according to plan, the couple will still be able to celebrate their momentous occasion surrounded by their loved ones. However, the hiccup serves as a reminder of the unpredictable ways in which pets can impact our lives and plans.

