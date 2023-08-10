Dog Protects Connecticut Toddler, Chases Away Bear

A heartwarming incident in Connecticut highlights the protective instincts of a family’s dog. Home security footage captured a black bear’s approach toward a 4-year-old boy playing in the yard. The family’s golden retriever, Jake, sprang into action, chasing the bear away from the property.

The video, shared by Gregory Grant of Sherman, depicts the bear encounter. Upon spotting the bear, young Gavin retreats while Jake courageously confronts the intruder, ensuring the safety of the child.

In recognition of his bravery, Jake received an evening of pampering, including a bath and various treats, including ice cream.

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is currently investigating the bear encounter. This heartening tale echoes a similar story where another family pet, a Maine coon cat named Bruno, boldly confronted a bear in Thornton, New Hampshire. These incidents remind us of the deep bond between humans and their animal companions.

