Donald Trump held in Georgia on charges of meddling in election

Former US President Donald Trump was arrested at a Georgia jail on charges of racketeering and conspiracy related to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state on Thursday.

The arrest took place at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail and lasted less than 30 minutes. Records from the sheriff’s office indicate that the 77-year-old Trump was booked on 13 charges.

The jail’s records listed Trump’s height as six feet three inches (1.9 meters), his weight as 215 pounds (97 kilograms), and his hair color as “Blond or Strawberry.”

While other defendants in the racketeering case who surrendered recently had their mugshots taken, Trump managed to avoid this during his previous arrests earlier in the year.

These previous charges included allegations in New York of paying hush money to an adult film star, in Florida for mishandling classified government documents, and in Washington for conspiring to disrupt the 2020 election outcome.

Despite being arrested, Trump has continued to use his Truth Social platform to express his viewpoint.

He claimed that he was arrested for daring to challenge what he called a “RIGGED & STOLLEN (sic) ELECTION.” He added that he believed it was another unfortunate day for America.

While Trump was able to avoid having a mugshot taken before, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat explained that the standard procedure in Georgia involves photographing defendants before their release on bond. In Trump’s case, the bond was set at $200,000.

Interestingly, Trump’s arrest came shortly after he declined to participate in a televised debate featuring fellow candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Despite his absence, most of the candidates expressed their support for Trump as the potential nominee, even if he were to be convicted of a felony.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson that was pre-recorded and aired on social media, Trump dismissed the charges against him as “nonsense.”

He also claimed that the Justice Department was being used against him to hinder his political aspirations.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who filed the racketeering case, had set a deadline for Trump and 18 other defendants to surrender. As of now, Trump and 11 others have turned themselves in.

The arrest and legal proceedings against Trump add an unprecedented layer of drama to the political landscape. His trials may coincide with the Republican presidential primary season and the campaign for the 2024 White House election.

The proposed start dates for his trials vary, with special counsel Jack Smith suggesting a January 2024 start date for the charges related to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, while Trump’s attorneys proposed a start date in April 2026.

