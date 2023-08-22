Donald Trump to give up in Georgia in event of electoral meddling

Shortly after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee granted a $200,000 bond, former President Donald Trump, who has been indicted four times, decided to turn himself in to Georgia authorities.

The case pertains to allegations of subverting the 2020 election results in the state. Trump, asserting that he is being unjustly targeted, took to Truth Social on Monday to state that he would be apprehended by Fani Willis, the Georgia District Attorney who instigated his fourth indictment.

The uniqueness of this situation lies in Trump being the first former US president to face criminal charges. Alongside 18 co-defendants, he has until Friday to surrender in connection to this landmark case.

Trump’s claims have consistently maintained that Fani Willis is closely aligned with the Department of Justice under President Joe Biden and that this is related to election interference.

Judge McAfee, aside from setting the $200,000 bond for Trump, established certain conditions in collaboration with prosecutors and Trump’s legal team.

These conditions include refraining from any actions that could intimidate or obstruct co-defendants or witnesses, including social media posts.

Similar bonds of $100,000 each were set for Trump’s co-defendants, former Trump campaign attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is aiming for a trial date of March 4 next year, focusing on charges against Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 Georgia presidential election results.

This legal saga is one of four criminal trials Trump is currently facing while also pursuing a return to the presidency.

Notably, Trump’s legal challenges extend beyond Georgia. Special counsel Jack Smith is advocating for a January 2, 2024 trial date in Washington, where Trump faces separate charges of conspiring to disrupt the 2020 election outcomes.

Trump’s defense team has requested an April 2026 trial date, citing the extensive document review required. However, Smith contends that such a delay would infringe on the right to a speedy trial.

Furthermore, Trump’s legal battles include a March 2024 trial in New York related to alleged hush money payments to a porn star for campaign finance violations in the 2016 election.

Additionally, a trial is scheduled for May in Florida, where Smith has charged Trump with mishandling classified government documents upon leaving office.

