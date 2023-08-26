Donald Trump’s arrest photo becomes popular item

Donald Trump’s arrest photo becomes a popular item. The unexpected merchandise frenzy centers around the mug shot of former US President Donald Trump, snapped during his arrest on several felony charges at a Georgia courthouse.

This particular shot captures his trademark features: the well-known red tie, meticulously groomed hair, and atern demeanour. This legal predicament portrait has now found its way onto a plethora of items, ranging from t-shirts and mugs to shot glasses, posters, and even bobblehead dolls.

Both supporters and adversaries have seized upon the attention-grabbing image to their advantage. Trump’s Save America committee is retailing t-shirts, mugs, and beverage holders bearing the slogan “NEVER SURRENDER!”

In a parallel move, Trump’s son, Don Jr., is marketing merchandise with the rallying cry “FREE TRUMP.” On the opposing side, the Lincoln Project, a Republican-founded anti-Trump organization, has introduced shot glasses featuring a catchy acronym representing critics of Donald Trump.

Intriguingly, the mug shot trend has also proliferated on platforms like Etsy, where a plethora of satirical creations influenced by the image can be found, including a clever parody Taylor Swift concert t-shirt. Not to be outdone, a t-shirt store in Los Angeles has also thrown its hat into the ring.

This upsurge in merchandise sales has ignited discussions, with some viewing it as a shrewd business move, while others perceive it as a statement regarding Trump’s legal entanglements.

Those well-versed in political strategy predict that the image holds the potential to substantially bolster Trump’s campaign funds, particularly among his unwavering supporters.

A seasoned Republican campaign expert, David Kochel, has pointed out the irony of turning an indictment into a merchandising opportunity.

Trump’s ongoing legal battles have been effectively employed to galvanize his base and amass financial support. It’s been reported that these merchandise sales are a lucrative venture for campaigns.

However, the legality surrounding the commercial utilization of the mug shot remains murky. While mug shots originating from federal courts often fall within the public domain, policies vary at the state level.

There could be legal justifications for Donald Trump’s campaign to safeguard his image, yet products employing political parody might offer a degree of protection.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben has observed that due to the divisive nature of Trump’s likeness, pursuing legal action might not be a top priority.

The controversy surrounding the mug shot aligns with the divisive trajectory of Trump’s political career. Regardless of the legal complexities, the phenomenon of mug shot merchandise underscores the convergence of commerce, politics, and public sentiment.

