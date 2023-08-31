Dramatic Dog Reacts to Nail Cutting by Pet Mom

A hilarious video capturing a dog‘s melodramatic response to its pet mom attempting to trim its nails has tickled viewers’ funny bones. In the video, the dog’s expressive reactions include loud howls whenever the woman approaches with nail clippers.

Dubbed “A dramatic pug vs nail clippers,” the video was shared on Reddit. It portrays the pet dad holding the dog as the pet mom attempts to trim its nails. The dog’s over-the-top response includes shrieks, which cease as soon as she retreats.

Take a look at the post below:

The comedic spectacle continues when the woman makes a second attempt, prompting more dramatic reactions from the dog. The pet parents’ infectious laughter adds to the amusement.

The video, posted two days prior, has already garnered nearly 6,700 upvotes and a wealth of comments from amused viewers.

Check out the responses below:

“I am a vet tech student and owner of 4 dogs. One of them thinks I am absolutely intent on murdering her every time I clip her nails. I have watched this video so many times. Lol,” posted a Reddit user. “Unhand me hooman!” shared another, imagining the dog’s thoughts. “My dog when I clip his nails for the 200th time,” expressed a third.

“Lol I’ve never heard a pug scream like that,” commented a fourth. “When your thoughts hurt more than reality,” joked a fifth. “OMG that scream at the end! I literally watched this like eight times!” wrote a sixth.

