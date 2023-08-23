DRAP fixes price of 25 newly introduced medicines

The government fixed maximum price of 25 new drugs.

DRAP issued notification of 25 newly introduced drugs.

The price of injections, pills, syrups and salts fixed.

ISLAMABAD: Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) fixed the prices of 25 newly introduced drugs across the country.

According to the details, the government fixed the maximum price of 25 new drugs, after which the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued a notification to fix the prices of 25 newly introduced medicines.

DRAP sources said that 25 medicines include injections, pills, inhalers, syrups, prices of new salts, formulations, strength variants have been fixed.

Sources said that the cost of lung, breast cancer, anti-allergic pill, solution and antibiotic solution, inhaler, painkiller, injection price has been fixed.

Similarly, the price of diabetes pill, blood cancer, joint disease injection, malaria pill, hepatitis B injection, stomach worm injection, blood pressure pill, blood vessel dilating pill has been fixed.

