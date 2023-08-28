‘Dreadlock Dog’ Video Goes Viral, Leaves Viewers Spooked

Social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, often unveil intriguing content, and a recent viral video featuring an extraordinary dog has captivated users. The footage highlights a Hungarian Puli, a breed with a distinctive corded coat resembling dreadlocks. The short clip portrays the dog gracefully descending a hill, leaping over a fence, and playfully dashing around.

The video’s captivating visuals prompted social media enthusiasts to draw comparisons with everyday objects. Garnering nearly 17 million views, the video is not new, having been originally shared in 2021.

Take a look at the post below:

A Hungarian puli, known for its long, corded coat

pic.twitter.com/f2GrJlv2XN — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 27, 2023

Recognized by the American Kennel Club, the Hungarian Puli is a medium-sized herding dog adorned with naturally formed cords, which are woolly, dense, and weather-resistant. Despite its unique appearance, this breed remains agile and agile, earning the nickname “acrobat of the dog world.”

Check out the responses below:

“Mate that mop is coming at us with some pace,” said one user. “Dog Marley,” said another. “It looks beautiful also terrifying if see something like this at night,” a third user commented. “What horror movie is this,” one of the comments read.

Standing at 16 to 17 inches, these dogs possess a robust physique beneath their distinctive coat. Social media users noted that the Puli’s coat, available in black, white, gray, or cream, serves as protection against severe weather and potential predators.

