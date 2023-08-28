Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘Dreadlock Dog’ Video Goes Viral, Leaves Viewers Spooked

‘Dreadlock Dog’ Video Goes Viral, Leaves Viewers Spooked

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, often unveil intriguing content, and a recent viral video featuring an extraordinary dog has captivated users. The footage highlights a Hungarian Puli, a breed with a distinctive corded coat resembling dreadlocks. The short clip portrays the dog gracefully descending a hill, leaping over a fence, and playfully dashing around.

The video’s captivating visuals prompted social media enthusiasts to draw comparisons with everyday objects. Garnering nearly 17 million views, the video is not new, having been originally shared in 2021.

Take a look at the post below:

Recognized by the American Kennel Club, the Hungarian Puli is a medium-sized herding dog adorned with naturally formed cords, which are woolly, dense, and weather-resistant. Despite its unique appearance, this breed remains agile and agile, earning the nickname “acrobat of the dog world.”

Check out the responses below:

“Mate that mop is coming at us with some pace,” said one user. “Dog Marley,” said another. “It looks beautiful also terrifying if see something like this at night,” a third user commented. “What horror movie is this,” one of the comments read.

Advertisement

Standing at 16 to 17 inches, these dogs possess a robust physique beneath their distinctive coat. Social media users noted that the Puli’s coat, available in black, white, gray, or cream, serves as protection against severe weather and potential predators.

Also Read

Raccoon Chases Dog Inside House, Trapped in Bathroom
Raccoon Chases Dog Inside House, Trapped in Bathroom

Police in British Columbia had an unusual call to action when they...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story