Driver’s Mini Garden in Auto Impresses Viewers in Viral Video

A video featuring an astonishingly adorned auto rickshaw has left viewers both surprised and amused. The captivating clip showcases the vehicle’s interior transformed into a lush green haven, resembling a “travelling park.”

Shared on Instagram page depthoughtsz._, the video highlights the driver’s creative endeavor in converting the auto’s interior into a miniature garden. The video commences with a text overlay proclaiming, “POV: You just got the best auto ride.”

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by thoughts♡ (@depthoughtsz._) Advertisement

Recorded from a passenger’s perspective, the video unveils a canopy of verdant plants enveloping the auto’s ceiling. Additionally, numerous potted plants are strategically placed within the vehicle. The caption indicates that the video was filmed in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Posted on August 15, the video has rapidly gained viral status, accumulating over 1.1 million views and counting. The share has spurred a range of comments, reflecting the awe and appreciation of viewers for this unique “travelling park” concept.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

“Omg, I’ve been in this auto! He’s a really humble person, and also has two social media handles to spread awareness on road safety. Really nice to see what he’s done with the ceiling though,” posted an Instagram user. “That’s a travelling park. Wow,” added another. “That is not auto, it is a mini garden,” expressed a third. “The brilliant idea the auto driver has,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read Man Grows 250kg of Tomatoes on Rooftop Vikram Pandey, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, India, has achieved...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.