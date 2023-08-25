‘Dune: Part Two’ To Release On New Date Amid Writers’ Strike

The anticipated reunion of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in the Dune universe will face a delay as the movie’s release date is rescheduled.

Originally, the film was slated to hit theaters on November 3, 2023, approximately a year after its filming concluded in December 2022. The follow-up to the sci-fi film Dune, titled Dune: Part Two, helmed by director Denis Villeneuve, has now been shifted to a new release date of March 15, 2024, as reported by People magazine. The announcement of the movie sequel was made by Warner Bros. just days after the global premiere of the initial Dune film on October 22, 2021.

Legendary Pictures, now known as X, expressed their excitement on Twitter: “This is only the beginning… Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We’re excited to continue the journey!” This message accompanied an image stating “Dune: Part Two.”

As fans await the sequel, it is expected to pick up where the first Dune movie left off.

An official synopsis outlines that Dune: Part Two will delve into the “mythic journey of Paul Atreides [Chalamet]” as he joins forces with Chani [Zendaya] and the Fremen in a pursuit of vengeance against the conspirators who brought ruin to his family. Confronted with a dilemma between the woman he loves and the destiny of the universe, he strives to avert a dire future only he can foresee.

The sequel boasts a returning ensemble, including Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, and Charlotte Rampling. The cast will also feature newcomers such as Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, and Tim Blake Nelson.

