Duo’s Impressive Dance to ‘Banthan Chali Bolo’ Goes Viral

Posted on Instagram by Prashant Maheshwari.

Skilled man and woman dance in sync to the music in a studio.

Comments admire choreography, especially the male dancer.

Advertisement

Many people have been drawn to a duo’s remarkable dance to Sukhwinder Singh’s song Banthan Chali Bolo from the 2000 film Kurukshetra. Prashant Maheshwari posted the video on Instagram.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rock n’ Roll Pad ® | Dance & Music Pad (@rocknrollpad)

Advertisement

The video depicts a man and a lady in a dance studio. They both offer a great performance as the song Banthan Chali Bolo plays, matching each of their steps to the beats of the music.

On May 24, this post was posted on social media. It has been seen over four lakh times since it was posted. Several people have commented on the share.

Someone commented, “Well choreographed.” “The boy steals the show,” said another. “Wow, what amazing moves,” a third said. A fourth person commented, “Nice performance.” Many people have responded to the post with heart emojis.

Also Read Elon Musk Reacts to Trump’s Post on X Elon Musk calls Trump's post "next level." Trump shares mugshot and case...