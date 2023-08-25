Advertisement
Duo's Impressive Dance to 'Banthan Chali Bolo' Goes Viral

  • Posted on Instagram by Prashant Maheshwari.
  • Skilled man and woman dance in sync to the music in a studio.
  • Comments admire choreography, especially the male dancer.
Many people have been drawn to a duo’s remarkable dance to Sukhwinder Singh’s song Banthan Chali Bolo from the 2000 film Kurukshetra. Prashant Maheshwari posted the video on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rock n’ Roll Pad ® | Dance & Music Pad (@rocknrollpad)

The video depicts a man and a lady in a dance studio. They both offer a great performance as the song Banthan Chali Bolo plays, matching each of their steps to the beats of the music.

On May 24, this post was posted on social media. It has been seen over four lakh times since it was posted. Several people have commented on the share.

Someone commented, “Well choreographed.” “The boy steals the show,” said another. “Wow, what amazing moves,” a third said. A fourth person commented, “Nice performance.” Many people have responded to the post with heart emojis.

