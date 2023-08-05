Advertisement
date 2023-08-05
Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Pakistan

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Pakistan

  • Earthquakes were felt in Lahore and Islamabad.
  • The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.8.
  • Earthquake tremors were also felt in New Delhi.
ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors were felt in different parts of the country including the federal capital Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

Earthquakes were felt in Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Diamar, Chilas.

Similarly, earthquake tremors were also felt in Nowshera, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Mianwali and Malakand. Earthquake tremors in other cities like Rawalpindi, Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikhupura, Swat, Bannu, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Nankana Sahib and Peshawar.

According to the Seismological Center, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.8 while its epicenter was 196 kilometers underground in the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Due to the earthquake in different areas, frightened people came out of their houses reciting Kalma Tayyaba, no immediate damage was reported.

On the other hand, earthquake tremors were also felt in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

