ECC approves uniform tariff policy for K-Electric consumers   

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the application of uniform tariff for K-Electric consumers.

A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to the statement, the meeting approved subsidy on five items for 10 months on utility stores under Prime Minister’s Relief Package, subsidy on five essential items from August 01 to June 30 and directed not to increase the price of flour.

In the meeting, three billion were approved for health insurance for media workers and artists.

ECC approves technical supplementary grant of Rs 500 million to Ministry of Defence.

6 incentive schemes of State Bank of Pakistan were approved to increase remittance collection. ECC also approved application of uniform tariff for K-Electric consumers.

The ECC also approved amendments to the Transmission Line Policy 2015.

Earlier, the third meeting of the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was held here to continue the positive momentum to attract investment in various sectors of economy.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Chief of Army Staff, chief ministers, federal and provincial ministers, and high-level government officials.