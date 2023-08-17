ECP announces delimitation of constituencies schedule

Delimitation process to be held new census.

General elections cannot be held in 90 days.

ECP will announce election schedule after Dec 14.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule of delimitations of the constituencies and said that general elections cannot be held in 90 days.

The Election Commission has decided to delimit the constituencies based on the new census across the country and allotted four months for the delimitation.

The Election Commission says that the general elections cannot be held in 90 days and the final publication of constituencies will be done on December 14. The delimitations of the constituencies will be done across the country from September 8 to October 7 while suggestions will be given regarding constituencies from October to November 8.

Similarly, from September 5 to September 7, the quota of constituencies of national and provincial assemblies will be allocated. The administrative affairs related to constituencies will be completed by August 31.

According to the Election Commission, Constituency Committees of the four provinces including Islamabad will be established by August 21. The Election Commission will decide on objections to the constituencies from November 10 to December 9.

The Election Commission says that the new constituencies will be finalized by December 14. After completing the delimitation constituencies by December 14, the Election Commission will announce the election schedule.

Advertisement

According to the Election Commission, the final publication of the digital census has been done and ECP is bound to make new constituencies.

It should be noted that when the Assembly is dissolved, the Election Commission has to announce the date of elections under Article 224 One. According to the constitution, if the Assembly is dissolved before the expiry of the period, general elections must be held within 90 days.

Also Read SIFC to continue working on fast-track foreign investment: PM Caretaker PM met with with Saudi Ambassador. Saudi ambassador congratulated PM on...

However, if there is a new census, then Under sub-section 5 of Article 15(1) of the Constitution, the Election Commission of Pakistan is legally bound to carry out redistricting.