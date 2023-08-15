ECP bans appointments, transfers & postings in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned appointments, transfers and postings in Sindh and Balochistan.

Instructions were issued to Chief Secretaries Sindh and Balochistan

Appointments and transfers could not be made without the permission of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). For appointments and transfers, permission must be obtained from the ECP.

Instructions were issued to Chief Secretaries of Sindh and of Balochistan.

 

