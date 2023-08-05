ECP begins action to remove PTI chief from party chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday began immediate action to remove the chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) from the party chairmanship, Bol News reported quoting ECP sources as saying.

A convict could not remain party head, the ECP officials said. Due to the conviction, the PTI chairman had been disqualified for five years, the election commission said.

The commission directed to immediately issue a notification to remove the chairman PTI from the leadership of the party.

“The ECP will issue a notification to remove Chairman PTI from the seat of the National Assembly today,” the election commission sources said.

Police on Saturday arrested the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman on order of the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad in Toshakhana case, Bol News reported.

The PTI chief’s lawyer Intezar Hussain Panjotha confirmed that his client was arrested from Zaman Park. He was being transferred to the Kot Lakhpat Jail, said sources.

After announcing the verdict in Toshakhana reference, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar directed the Islamabad inspector general of police to right away arrest the former prime minister.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar on Saturday gave the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief and former prime minister three-year jail sentence and disqualified him for five years for “corrupt practices”, Bol News reported.

The accused deliberately gave false details to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the court said. “Hence, he is sentenced to three years imprisonment under Section 174 of the Election Act,” Judge Humayun Dilawar announced.

He said the crime against the chairman of PTI was proved as he was found guilty of corrupt practices. He submitted false details about his assets with the ECP, he added.

More here: Toshakhana case: ECP says PTI chief bought gifts for 20pct amount

Chairman PTI’s request regarding Toshakhana case’s being inadmissible was rejected by the court.

Police in Zaman Park, Lahore area has been put on high alert.

More here: Toshakhana reference: Imran Khan disqualified, nationwide protests erupt