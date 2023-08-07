ECP denies report of removal of Chairman PTI name as party Chief

ECP strongly denies all news circulating in media.

Spokesperson no meeting has been held on this topic.

Earlier, Court sentenced Chairman PTI to 3 years.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has denied reports of the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) Chairman from the party post.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, the Election Commission strongly denies all the news circulating in the media and social media about the removal of the PTI Chairman from the party post.

He said that no meeting has been held on this topic in the Election Commission today nor is this topic under consideration.

It should be noted that Imran Khan is the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI).

It should be noted that on August 5, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar sentenced Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan to 3 years in prison and a fine of Rs 100,000.

After being sentenced by the court, the police arrested Imran Khan from his residence in Lahore and moved him to Attock Jail and he is serving his sentence there.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman failed to present evidence in his defence in the Toshakhana case, Bol News reported.

Talking to media, Maryam Aurangzeb said courts were present and everyone had the right to respond to the allegations. The case went through all the process of investigation and then the trial court gave its verdict, she said.