ECP directs officials to start work on constituencies

The Election Commission of Pakistan has directed its officials to start the work of constituencies by allotting the initial “quota” on the basis of the districts based on the population of the provinces and the number of seats in the National and Provincial Assemblies.

This task is set to ensure fair and accurate representation for all citizens.

To carry out this crucial task, Constituency Committees are gearing up for training from September 1st to 4th. Once prepared, these Committees will swing into action starting September 5th. The focus of their work will be to create constituencies according to the quota of each district.

A notable change has arisen due to the emphasis on districts rather than divisions in determining the quota. Karachi’s South District has gained an additional seat in the National Assembly as a result. However, the Provincial Assembly seat remains contested, narrowly slipping away.

Guiding this process is data and maps furnished by the Pakistan Statistical Institute, detailing the results of the 2023 digital census at various administrative levels.

This information helps the Election Commission make informed decisions for each province, division, district, charge, and circle.

In the province of Sindh, where the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly seats are 913,051 and 428,432 respectively, a shift is apparent.

The Karachi Division’s National Assembly seats will now rise from 21 to 22. Similarly, the Sindh Assembly seats will increase from 44 to 47.

Despite these changes, there’s a twist. While the Southern District of Karachi gained an extra National Assembly seat, it narrowly missed out on securing an additional seat in the Sindh Assembly due to the district-based allocation.

As the new constituencies take shape, Karachi’s landscape transforms. The Central, Eastern, and Malir Districts will now collectively hold the Provincial Assembly seats allotted to the city.

District Central Karachi claims 4 National Assembly and 9 Provincial Assembly seats. Likewise, East Karachi District will represent 4 National Assembly and 9 Provincial Assembly seats, while Korangi District holds 3 National Assembly and 7 Provincial Assembly seats.

Meanwhile, West District Karachi and Malir District Karachi each secure 3 National Assembly and 6 Provincial Assembly seats. South Karachi District, however, will have 3 National Assembly and 5 Provincial Assembly seats, with Kemari District Karachi holding 2 National Assembly and 5 Provincial Assembly seats.