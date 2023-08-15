ECP directs to change officers who may influence elections

ECP written letter to Chief Secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan.

Administrative changes should be made in federation and provinces.

The federal secretaries should also be changed.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed to change the officers who may influence the elections.

The Election Commission has written a letter to the Chief Secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan including the Secretary Establishment Division.

The letter states that the National Assembly, Sindh and Baluchistan Assemblies have been dissolved, holding elections is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission, administrative changes should be made in the federation and provinces for fair and transparent elections. All these administrative officers should be changed.

The Election Commission has directed that the Commissioners, RPOs and CPOs, Deputy Commissioners, DPOs, SDPOs, ADCRs and Assistant Commissioners in Sindh and Balochistan should be changed. The federal secretaries should also be changed.

The Election Commission has ordered that transfers and appointments should not be made without the approval of the Election Commission.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned appointments, transfers and postings in Sindh and Balochistan.

Instructions were issued to Chief Secretaries Sindh and Balochistan

Appointments and transfers could not be made without the permission of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). For appointments and transfers, permission must be obtained from the ECP.