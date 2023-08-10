Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ECP imposes ban on transfers and postings at federal level

ECP imposes ban on transfers and postings at federal level

Articles
Advertisement
ECP imposes ban on transfers and postings at federal level

ECP imposes ban on transfers and postings at federal level

Advertisement
  • ECP written letter to Secretary of Establishment Division.
  • All types of transfers and postings should be stopped.
  • Transfers and postings can be done as per law after new setup.
Advertisement

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a ban on postings and transfers at the federal level.

The Election Commission has written a letter to the Secretary of the Establishment Division.

The Election Commission’s letter has said that all types of transfer and postings should be stopped until the National Assembly and the Federal Cabinet are dissolved until the caretaker setup is formed.

The Election Commission says that the Caretaker Prime Minister and the Cabinet will be formed soon.

It is learned that large-scale transfers and postings are planned in Ministries and Divisions. Such a move should be avoided till the caretaker government comes.

The Election Commission says that after the formation of the caretaker government, transfers and postings can be done according to law and policy.

Advertisement

Also Read

Bushra Bibi meets PTI chief at Attock Jail
Bushra Bibi meets PTI chief at Attock Jail

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi on Thursday called on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)...

Earlier, On a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), the Sindh High Court (SHC) stopped the Sindh government from new hiring, Bol News reported.

The MQM approached the high court over matter of new hiring in more than 140 departments of the province. The court suspended the ads regarding jobs in various departments. The court issued notices to the Sindh government and others to appear on August 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story