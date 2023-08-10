ECP imposes ban on transfers and postings at federal level

ECP written letter to Secretary of Establishment Division.

All types of transfers and postings should be stopped.

Transfers and postings can be done as per law after new setup.

Advertisement

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a ban on postings and transfers at the federal level.

The Election Commission has written a letter to the Secretary of the Establishment Division.

The Election Commission’s letter has said that all types of transfer and postings should be stopped until the National Assembly and the Federal Cabinet are dissolved until the caretaker setup is formed.

The Election Commission says that the Caretaker Prime Minister and the Cabinet will be formed soon.

It is learned that large-scale transfers and postings are planned in Ministries and Divisions. Such a move should be avoided till the caretaker government comes.

The Election Commission says that after the formation of the caretaker government, transfers and postings can be done according to law and policy.

Advertisement

Also Read Bushra Bibi meets PTI chief at Attock Jail ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi on Thursday called on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)...

Earlier, On a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), the Sindh High Court (SHC) stopped the Sindh government from new hiring, Bol News reported.

The MQM approached the high court over matter of new hiring in more than 140 departments of the province. The court suspended the ads regarding jobs in various departments. The court issued notices to the Sindh government and others to appear on August 30.