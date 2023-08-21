ECP instructs caretaker’s governments to ensure transparent polls

ECP once again sent a warning letter interim governments.

Caretaker Govt should not influence conduct of transparent polls.

Governments should not obstruct conduct of transparent elections.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed federal and provincial caretakers governments to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

The Election Commission has once again sent a warning letter to the caretaker federal and provincial governments, asking them to desist from taking steps to jeopardize the elections.

In the letter written by the Election Commission, it was clarified that the caretaker governments should not be involved in such work which may threaten the conduct of elections and governments should not obstruct the conduct of transparent elections.

According to the text of the letter, caretaker governments should not influence the conduct of transparent elections in any way. The caretaker governments should be limited to the powers given under the Election Act, 2017.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) warned the caretaker government of Punjab against taking decisions related to major initiatives.

Also Read PTI chairman gets increased facilities in Attock Jail Food out of the jail manual is being provided. PTI chairman allowed...

Advertisement

According to the Election Commission, the caretaker government cannot take major policy decisions, the task of the caretaker government is only to run day-to-day affairs.