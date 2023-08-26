ECP invites Sindh, Balochistan officials to review election preparations

ECP has called a high-level meeting regarding the elections on August 29.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is making preparations for finding the roadmap to hold the next general elections.

After holding consultations with prominent political parties, the election commission has decided to hold meetings with provincial bureaucrats and administrative officers to review preparations.

The ECP will hold meetings with the Inspector-Generals Police, Chief Secretaries, and Provincial Election Commissioners of the four provinces regarding the general elections.

The election commission has called a high-level meeting regarding the upcoming general elections on August 29. It has instructed the IG Police, Chief Secretary and Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh and Balochistan to attend the meeting to review the preparations in both provinces regarding the upcoming general elections.

The IG Police will brief the election commission regarding the security plan for the general elections, while the chief secretary will also briefed regarding the administrative preparations.

The ECP has already held meetings with prominent political parties including the PPP, PML-N, PTI, and JUI-F to find a roadmap on the general elections.

The ECP has underscored its commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all political parties in the upcoming elections and stressed the timely conduct of the elections as well as the need to uphold transparency throughout the process.

The Election Commission has begun the task of simultaneously conducting constituency delimitation and updating electoral rolls, with the intention of completing both processes concurrently

In a statement, ECP spokesman categorically dismissed media rumours alleging that the ECP would commence updating electoral rolls only after the ongoing delimitation process concludes. The spokesman clarified that the election schedule will be announced subsequently.