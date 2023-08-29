ECP orders removal of Chief Secretary KP

ECP sent letter to Secretary Establishment Division.

KP CS is not carrying out affairs impartially in province.

A diligent officer should be appointed as CS KP.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered the removal of the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The Election Commission has sent a letter to the Secretary Establishment Division in which the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has been directed to be removed.

CS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry is not carrying out the affairs impartially and diligently and is not providing the necessary support for transparent and fair general elections.

The Election Commission has directed that an impartial and diligent officer should be appointed as the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The letter has been sent by Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed.

Also Read ECP reviews election progress with Sindh, Balochistan officials ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday held two important...

Advertisement

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday held two important meetings regarding the preparations for the upcoming general elections with officials of Sindh and Balochistan.

The first meeting was held with the Chief Secretary and Inspector-General Police Sindh, while the second meeting was held with the Chief Secretary and IG Balochistan.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over the meeting attended by Secretary Election Commission, Provincial Election Commissioners of Sindh and Balochistan, and other senior officials.