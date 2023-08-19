ECP reschedules prohibited funding confiscation case hearing

Case was delisted due to non-availability of bench.

The hearing of case to be held on August 22.

Contempt of ECP case against Fawad Chaudhry also delisted.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has delisted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding confiscation case.

According to the statement, the PTI prohibited funding confiscation case was delisted due to the non-availability of the bench.

The statement said that the hearing of the PTI prohibited funding confiscation case was to be held on August 22.

On the other hand, the contempt Election Commission case against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has also been delisted.

The contempt Election Commission case against him was to be heard on August 24.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested, BOL News reported.

Advertisement

Qureshi was arrested by a heavy contingent of police from his residence in Islamabad. He is being transferred to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters.