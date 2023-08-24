ECP starts consultations with political parties

PTI and JUI invited for consultation by ECP .

PTI insisted on ensuring elections within 90 days.

PTI should be allowed to hold political rallies.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission(ECP) held its first meeting on Thursday to consult political parties regarding the election roadmap.

In the first phase, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam(JUI-F) were invited for consultation by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The meeting was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja. The meeting was also attended by the members of the Election Commission, the Secretary Election Commission, and other senior officers. The feedback of both parties was to be taken on the road map.

The Election Commission spokesperson said that PTI has insisted on ensuring that elections are held within 90 days as per the constitution. The PTI delegation believes that there is no need for new constituencies at this time.

Babar Awan, Ali Zafar, Umair Niazi, and Ali Muhammad Khan from PTI attended the meeting. Abdul Ghafoor Hydari, Jalaluddin, and others attended the meeting on behalf of JUI.

The PTI delegation demanded that the immediate release of various arrested leaders and workers should be ensured. The party should be allowed to hold political rallies and the party should be given equal opportunities in politics like other parties.

Advertisement

The JUI(F) delegation said that there is no doubt that holding the election is a requirement of the constitution. The results of the census have been officially published, the Election Commission should complete the process of constituencies first.

JUI members said that according to the new census, there is a need for correct registration of voters, and the lists of polling stations should also be corrected. The appointment of impartial and honest ROs, and DROs should also be ensured.

The spokesperson of the Election Commission said that the ECP is trying to hold the election as soon as possible, so all the parties will have equal opportunities in the elections.

Also Read CEC turns down president’s invite to discuss election date issue CEC Sikander Sultan Raja writes to president. Says only commission empowered to...

The ECP said that the transparency of elections will be ensured and the process of consultation with political parties will continue in the future.