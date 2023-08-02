ECP summons Chairman PTI on Aug 4

PTI kicks out Raja Riaz, Noor Alam Khan, and 11 others
Ramesh Vankwani, Nuzhat Pathan and Wajiha Qamar expelled. The dismissal notices have...
ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on August 4 for not conducting intra-party elections.
In the announcement issued by the Election Commission, it has been said that PTI may be ineligible to receive election symbols if there is no intra-party election.
According to the notice sent to Imran Khan, PTI intra-party elections were expected on June 13 2021, the Election Commission issued reminder notices. The last notice was issued on June 2022, but now there will be no further extension.
The Election Commission’s notice said that the PTI submitted a copy of the amended constitution which was insufficient. The Chairman PTI has been summoned for a reply on August 4.
