ECP to consult with major political parties for upcoming polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has decided to consult with the major political parties of the country.

The Election Commission will hold separate consultations with the political parties in which the parties will be taken into confidence regarding the elections.

After announcing that the general elections will be held in the new constituencies as per the approved census. The Election Commission will officially start the new constituencies while the final delimitation process will be completed by December 14.

Under the first phase, constituency committees will be formed from today and will be established in all provinces including the federal capital. These committees will get necessary data including district maps, and population from the provincial governments.

In the second phase, the committees will collect the census report and other information at the district level by August 31.

In the third phase, the 4-day training of the constituency committees will begin from September 1 and the committees will be informed by determining the population quota for the seats of the national and provincial assemblies.

The preliminary constituencies will be completed from September 8 to October 7, after which the details of the preliminary constituencies will be published on October 9.

Objections or suggestions can be filed from October 10 to November 8 and the Election Commission will hear these objections from October 10 to December 9.

According to the Election Commission, the constituencies will be finalized on December 14.

It should be noted that the Election Commission announced recently that general elections cannot be held during the prescribed constitutional period of 90 days.