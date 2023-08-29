Elderly man approaches SHC for possession of home

Sindh High Court accepted plea for an urgent hearing.

KARACHI: An 83-year-old senior citizen from Karachi approached the Sindh High Court(SHC) against the occupation of his house.

On the senior citizen’s request, the Sindh High Court accepted the plea for an urgent hearing issued notices to the parties, and sought their responses.

The senior citizen stated in the petition that his younger brother forged the house and got the house in his name. The court also canceled the allotment but the possession is not being given.

The petitioner said that the trial court is giving date after date at this age, the brother who committed the forgery also died.

He said that now his wife is not ready to give possession. He further stated the house was in his uncle’s name and he had brought up the brother.

