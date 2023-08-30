Emilee Moore Reminisces About Her Late Grandmother

Singer Emilee Moore offers a deeply heartfelt tribute as she reflects on her late grandmother’s experiences and challenges.

Moore and her family were profoundly affected by her grandmother’s passing, sharing in the pain felt by many families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic’s critical moments. Moore, 29, discusses her grandmother’s COVID-19 journey, recalling, “She wasn’t feeling well on the day we discovered she had COVID-19.” She shares this memory during an interview with People magazine, describing her family’s initial lack of understanding about the virus. Her grandmother, Shirley Liiraa, battled the enigmatic illness in the hospital for two weeks before passing away on April 6, 2020.

“It was a time so early into the pandemic, and we had only been grappling with it for a few weeks. No one really comprehended it. It seemed unreal,” Moore recounts about the uncertain period when the pandemic was just emerging.

Emilee Moore regrets not having had the opportunity to bid her grandmother farewell. She expresses her longing, saying, “The most challenging aspect for me was not being able to say goodbye. It happened so swiftly, and there was no chance to speak with her. I deeply wish she truly understood how much I loved her. If only I could have expressed it one last time and gazed into her eyes while conveying those feelings.”

Taking a deep breath, Emilee Moore continues, “I am aware that she understands, but grappling with the absence of that final shared moment is difficult. It’s been a significant challenge.”

Advertisement

While Liiraa’s name is linked to being among the first casualties of COVID-19 in North America, Moore believes her grandmother should be celebrated for much more. Fond memories of her grandmother have helped Moore navigate the pain of the recent years.

“She was an extraordinary woman,” Moore fondly recalls of her late grandmother. “Her personality was vibrant and engaging, and she had a penchant for connecting with everyone. Her fudge was unparalleled, and her chicken noodle soup was even better! She was truly one of a kind and losing her was a profound loss.”

Also Read Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies at the age of 56 Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor passed away on January 15, 2023. She was...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.