Enraged citizens thrash K-E staff for cutting off power connections

KARACHI: A group of enraged citizens thrashed staff members of the K-Electric which arrived to disconnect illegal connections.

The incident occurred in Ahsanabad area where local residents attacked the K-Electric team that came to cut off illegal power connected. The residents violently thrashed the power utility employees who were forced to run for their lives.

In a statement, K-Electric said that its team that arrived to “cut off illegal connections” was brutally beaten by a group of citizens in Ahsanabad.

The company’s spokesperson informed that a first information report (FIR) against the attack has been registered in the relevant police station.

This is the second incident in the past two days in which citizens have attacked K-Electric staff after protests against inflated bills and disconnections.

An earlier incident occurred in Timber Market where a group of enraged shopkeepers held the company’s staff hostage and confiscation vehicles during an confrontation.

Pakistan Timber Traders Association (PTTA) Chairman Sharjeel Goplani said a K-Electric arrived in Timber Market and started disconnecting power supply to various shops.

Goplani opposed the K-Electric for remove electricity meters and jumpers. The shopkeepers held K-E staff hostage within a factory’s premises.

K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi strongly condemned the “inexcusable” incident and the violent attack on field teams, saying “no organization should have to choose between its obligations and its people.”

In a series of post on social site X, formerly Twitter, Alvi strongly condemn the violent attack field teams and said they are waiting for the FIR to be registered.

He call for an FIR to be registered against the individuals responsible for these abhorrent acts and demand their immediate resignation from the Timber Market Association. “Until such time KE team will not be able to service this area,” he said.

“The ugly truth is that these so-called respectable individuals have always been dealt with utmost respect and support day in and day out. This is the same area that K-Electric helped rebuild when an inferno destroyed houses and shops,” he said.

“The fact that they would stoop to this level is utterly horrific and unimaginable. Their actions are setting an extremely dangerous precedent and will create immense difficulty for our field teams who are working diligently to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity.”