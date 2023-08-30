Erling Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

Erling Haaland has won the PFA Player of the Year award.

Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 appearances for Manchester City.

Bukayo Saka has been named the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Erling Haaland has earned the prestigious PFA Player of the Year accolade due to his outstanding performance during the 2022-2023 season.

The 23-year-old striker from Manchester City secured this impressive honor on Tuesday, surpassing strong contenders like Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones from his own team. Other notable contenders included Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and former Tottenham player Harry Kane, now with Bayern Munich.

Haaland’s exceptional season was highlighted by his remarkable ability to score goals, netting an impressive 52 times in 53 matches across various competitions. His significant contributions played a vital role in Manchester City’s extraordinary achievement of winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles.

Earlier in May, the Norwegian international’s talents were also recognized when he was named the Premier League’s Player of the Season and the Football Writers’ Association’s Men’s Player of the Year. These awards further emphasize his significant impact on the field.

The PFA Young Player of the Year award was presented to Bukayo Saka, acknowledging his emergence as a promising talent in the sport.

Furthermore, Rachel Daly, the Aston Villa striker, secured the PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year award, underscoring her substantial contribution with 22 goals in the Women’s Super League.

Chelsea’s Lauren James was honored as the Young Player of the Year, solidifying the acknowledgment of rising young talents in football. The PFA awards serve as a testament to the exceptional skills showcased by these athletes in the realm of English football throughout the year.

