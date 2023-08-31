Esha Deol Opens Up About Comparisons To Hema Malini In Her Early Career

Bollywood actress Esha Deol stepped into the film industry in 2002 with her debut film “Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe,” where she starred alongside Aftab Shivdasani. Following that, she appeared in various movies such as “Na Tum Jaano Na Hum” opposite Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, “Kyaa Dil Ne Kaha,” “Yuva,” “Dhoom,” “Kaal,” “No Entry,” and several others. Esha successfully carved out her own identity in the industry, despite the shadows of her accomplished parents, veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra. In a recent interview, Esha Deol discussed the comparisons drawn between her and her illustrious parents, particularly her mother, Hema Malini, as she began her acting journey.

During an interview, Esha expressed immense pride in being the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, two revered personalities in the industry. She acknowledged their legendary status and widespread admiration. Esha confessed that at the outset, she hadn’t anticipated the extent of comparisons that would arise. Commencing her acting career at the age of 18, Esha initially found herself pondering why such comparisons were being made. After reading reviews of her initial films, she realized that comparisons with her mother, Hema Malini, would persist.

Esha recalled, “Initially, it was not something that I thought would happen. So initially I used to wonder why, and used to have chats with my parents and it took me a while. I was 18 when I started. That’s a very naive age, and I remember the excitement of reading your first film’s review, and there was so much comparison to my mom in most of them. That’s when I realized this will continue, and it is something I have got to get used to now. Because I’m here to work and if I’m gonna let this affect me, then that’s not going to be good for me. So let that pressure cooker be on on the side, and I’ll continue doing my work.”

On the professional front, Esha Deol’s recent endeavors include the web series “Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega,” available for streaming on Amazon Mini TV. She also appeared in the series “Rudra: The Edge of Darkness,” alongside Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna. Notably, her short film “Ek Duaa” received a special mention in the non-feature films category at the 69th National Film Awards.

