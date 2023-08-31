Esha Deol Opens Up About Passing On Iconic Roles In Omkara & Golmaal

Bollywood actress Esha Deol boasts a career spanning more than two decades, marked by various highs and lows. Some of her notable films include Kaal, Dhoom, Dus, and No Entry, among others. During a recent interview, the actress expressed her desire to be cast alongside Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn once again. She also shared her preferences for the kind of films she aims to work on and mentioned her regrets over passing on opportunities to appear in Omkara and Golmaal.

In an interview, Esha Deol was questioned about films she regrets not being a part of. She disclosed that she had turned down a few film offers for reasons unknown. These included Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal. Esha stated, “There were a couple of them that had come my way. I don’t know for what reason I didn’t do them. Would definitely be the first part of Golmaal, Omkara, and a couple more.” She went on to acknowledge the commendable performances by the female actors who eventually took on those roles, saying, “But whoever then went on to doing the films, those girls have done fantastically.”

The film Omkara, released in 2006, featured Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. Similarly, the 2006 film Golmaal starred Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, and Rimi Sen. When asked about her co-stars with whom she’d like to collaborate again, Esha replied, “Definitely Ajay Devgn. And Salman Khan. I just love working with these people and I’m glad I got to work again with Ajay recently.” Esha Deol and Ajay Devgn shared the screen in the series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. They previously collaborated in films like Kaal, Yuva, and Main Aisa Hi Hoon. Additionally, Esha and Salman co-starred in No Entry.

