Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss cooperation in health sector

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and Islamic Republic of Pakistan have worked out multiple avenues to strengthen cooperation in the healthcare sector, especially through academic and research collaboration.

The cooperation came under discussion during a meeting of a 6-member delegation from the FDRE with Director General of the Health Ministry Dr Baseer Achakzai.

The delegation was accompanied by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of FDRE to Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula and led by Vice President of Jigjiga University of FDRE Dr Abdulahi Hussein.

On the occasion, Ambassador Jemal Beker stressed on establishing institutional linkages in healthcare sector between the two countries.

The ambassador along with the delegation, briefed the Director General about healthcare and medical training systems in the FDRE.

Both sides agreed to work out memorandums of understanding to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries in the health sector.

The delegation also visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and had comprehensive discussion on cooperation in the medical sector.

The delegation was also called on the Executive Director of PIMS where they received a detailed briefing on the functioning of the institute.

The health experts from the FDRE also paid visit to College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation, and Al-Maroof Hospital Islamabad.