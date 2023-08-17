Evacuations in Lakewood prompted by Fort Steilacoom Park fire

Lakewood is currently under evacuation orders as a brush fire, originating from Fort Steilacoom Park, continues to pose a threat to the area.

Residents are being strongly encouraged to evacuate immediately, as firefighting teams intensify their endeavors to bring the rapidly spreading blaze under control.

The fire, which commenced near Waughop Lake, has swiftly advanced towards adjacent communities, prompting prompt action from the Lakewood Police Department.

Leading the evacuation operations for residents within a five-mile radius, West Pierce Fire & Rescue is taking proactive steps to ensure their safety.

With around 40 homes in potential danger as the fire gains momentum, firefighting units have initiated a three-alarm response. Due to the fire’s rapid advancement, urgent evacuation directives have been issued for the affected zones.

Residents residing in the following areas are advised to evacuate promptly:

The region east of Farwest Drive, specifically 98th Street

The area between 98th Street and 99th Street

The stretch east of Farwest Drive, encompassing Farwest Drive up to Fort Steilacoom Park

The zone between Farwest Drive and Fort Steilacoom Park

The vicinity north of 101st Street (Lake Louise Drive)

100th Avenue

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, largely due to the swift compliance of residents with evacuation orders.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, prompting an inquiry into its source and rapid spread. To enhance firefighting operations, the Washington Department of Natural Resources has joined hands with West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

While the evacuation orders are currently deemed voluntary, residents residing near Fort Steilacoom Park are strongly advised to evacuate for their own safety.

The collaborative efforts of firefighting entities, such as West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, underscore the collective dedication of the community towards safeguarding lives and property.

Local news outlet has dispatched a specialized team to Lakewood, with the aim of delivering continuous updates on the fire’s progression, evacuation endeavors, and the coordinated response efforts.

