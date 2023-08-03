Every Child within 30minutes of Emergency Care in Sindh: CM

Sindh Govt established 9 emergency rooms.

Govt also setup 106 telemedicine satellite centers.

Child mortality rate reduced by 50% in Sindh province.

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh is the first province in the country to record a drastic reduction of more than 50 percent in child mortality rate as every child in the province can receive emergency care within 30 minutes.

He was speaking at the ceremony celebrating the expansion of ChildLife Foundation’s telemedicine network to more than 100 hospitals in all tehsils of Sindh at Dow University of Health Sciences.

“We have established 9 emergency rooms and 106 telemedicine satellite centers with ChildLife under the public-private partnership model. As a result, UNICEF supported MICS survey 2021 reports that child mortality in Sindh reduced from 104 to 46 per 1000 live births over 5 years,” said CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

He added that the Sindh government passionately believed that high-quality health care was the basic right of every child, thus the Government of Sindh has extended full support to ChildLife.

“This is possible due to the focus of the Sindh government on Child health especially through public-private partnership programs. In 2018, Economist Intelligence Unit rated Sindh as the 6th best in partnerships in Asia”,” said the CM Sindh.

He said that ChildLife is a prime example of using innovations to improve quality and scale and he is impressed with how ChildLife is leveraging the synergy of partnerships to attain increased impact.

“I am excited about what it can achieve. The groundwork has been done; we have achieved significant success, but we have higher aspirations,” said CM Sindh.

“We have saved lives at an unprecedented scale during the Covid pandemic and super floods. The establishment of emergency rooms and telemedicine satellite centers ensures that children living in remote and underserved areas of the province have immediate access to critical medical care. We are proud to cover all tehsils of Sindh with ChildLife’s partnership”.

Iqbal Adamjee, Chairman of ChildLife, said that with the continued support of the Sindh Government and the Health Department, ChildLife is committed to expanding its reach, providing comprehensive and compassionate care to even more communities across Sindh.

Ahson Rabbani, Chief Executive of ChildLife, said that through joint efforts they can provide free-of-charge, round-the-clock treatment to children in need, regardless of their socio-economic status.