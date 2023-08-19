Ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif expected to depart for London

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is expected to leave for London tomorrow (Sunday), BOL News reported citing sources.

The former prime minister is expected to hold important political meetings during his visit. He will also meet his elder brother PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in self-imposed in the British capital.

The date of Nawaz Sharif’s return will be discussed in the meeting, party sources said. The huddle will also disuss legal issues and obstacles in former premier’s return.

The PML-N’s legal team will give a briefing to the party leader on the legal aspects regarding his returned. Former federal ministers and top PML-N leaders will also join the meeting,

Earlier it was reported that Shehbaz Sharif is expected to depart for London for his ailing wife’s treatment. Nusrat Shehbaz is admitted to the Ittefaq Hospital for the past week and will be seeking treatment in the UK.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has summoned top party leaders to London to discuss plans for his return to Pakistan. The leaders directed to reach London included Azam Nazeer Tarar, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The party has hinted that Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to the country in third week of September. However, no date has been finalized yet for the former prime minister’s return.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Nawaz Sharif would be the prime minister if the party got the mandate in the elections. “Nawaz Sharif is my leader and I am his worker,” he said.

It must be mentioned that Shehbaz Sharif stepped down as prime minister on August 9 after the government completely its tenure.