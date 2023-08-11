Ex-SC judge Maqbool Baqar being considered for Caretaker CM

The summery to dissolve assembly is likely to be sent today.

KARACHI: The name of Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqar is being considered for the Caretaker Chief Minister in Sindh by the Pakistan People’s Party(PPP).

The summary of the dissolution of the assembly by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah is likely to be sent to the governor today.

After the dissolution of the assembly, the consultation between the provincial government and the opposition parties for caretaker chief minister is going on.

According to the sources, the name of Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqar is being considered for caretaker chief minister in Sindh by PPP.

Earlier, the name of Mumtaz Ali Shah has also come up for caretaker chief minister in Sindh.

The names of Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and Younis Dhaga have come forward from the opposition side, while the name of Dr. Safdar Abbasi was also consulted in the Muttahida Qaumi Movement(MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance(GDA) talks.

It should be noted that the opposition parties Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and MQM Pakistan have agreed on the name of caretaker chief minister on behalf of the opposition in Sindh.

The leaders of GDA and MQM Pakistan have said that the 15-year dark period of the People’s Party in Sindh is about to end, people should celebrate Liberation Day today.