Ex-US President Donald Trump lashes out on US football team’s exit from Women’s World Cup

Former US President Donald Trump criticized the US women’s team.

rump has accused the team of being “radical leftists”.

Megan Rapinoe was targeted by Trump after the Olympics.

Advertisement

After the US women’s football team was eliminated from the Women’s World Cup 2023 in the round of 16, the former US president criticized the team.

Trump, the front-runner among Republicans for the presidency in 2024, could not resist the chance to criticize the group he has a history with.

The 77-year-old lambasted the football squad and referred to them as “woke” in a post on Truth Social, a radical and alternative social media site that Trump founded after being blocked by many other sites.

“The “shocking and totally unexpected” loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,” he wrote.

“Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close.

“WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA.”

Advertisement

The final sentence is a jab at Megan Rapinoe of the US, who whiffed on a penalty in the shootout.

It should be mentioned that some American athletes went so far as to object to singing the anthem prior to games.

But this wasn’t the first time Trump had a field day with the US women’s football squad. After they returned from the Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal in the past, he adopted an aggressive stance.

“If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of leftist maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the gold medal instead of the bronze,” he said in a statement he released back in August 2021.

“Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has.”

Advertisement

Rapinoe was targeted by Trump after the Olympics, primarily due to her background of political activism.

“The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about radical left politics and not doing her job!,” he said.

In the history of the Women’s World Cup, the USA was eliminated before the semi-final round for the first time this year.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain secures historic quarterfinal spot after impressive 5-1 win over Switzerland Spain advanced to the Women's World Cup quarterfinal for the first time....