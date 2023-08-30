Expected electricity per unit price in Pakistan from Sept 2023

Islamabad: The National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is poised to increase the per-unit electricity price in Pakistan, effective September 1, amidst growing protests against soaring electricity bills.

Protests against the surging electricity bills have erupted across major cities, including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Hyderabad. Demonstrators have vented their frustration by setting fire to electricity bills and pledging not to pay until additional taxes and the recent tariff hike are reversed.

The source of this turmoil is an application submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) to Nepra, requesting a Rs2.17 per-unit increase in electricity prices due to rising fuel costs. Should this proposal be approved, consumers will feel the impact on their September 2023 bills.

As of August 30, 2023, the current electricity rates per unit in Pakistan are as follows:

Advertisement 1-50 units: Rs. 4.81

1-100 units: Rs. 7.87

101-200 units: Rs. 10.54

201-300 units: Rs. 12.89

301–700 units: Rs. 21.88

More than 700 units: Rs. 24.93 Advertisement

In response to the public outcry, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and his cabinet are exploring ways to ease the burden on the public. However, they face obstacles, including reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), before implementing any relief measures.

As September 1 approaches, Pakistan finds itself at a crossroads where the government’s decisions will significantly impact the lives and wallets of its citizens.

Also Read NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs5.40 per unit ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved massive increase...