Exposing Meghan Markle’s motives for dropping friends like flies

Explosive revelations have emerged from an expert shedding light on the genuine motives behind Meghan Markle’s motives to distance herself from certain friendships.

Relationship expert Kate Mansfield has offered her insights on these contentious aspects in an interview.

To elucidate the true catalyst behind Meghan Markle’s strained friendships, Kate Mansfield has honed in on the concept of personal growth. She posits that the primary factor driving this situation is the pursuit of personal development.

According to Ms. Mansfield, individuals who prioritize personal growth often find themselves evolving beyond their existing friendships and connections as time progresses.

This divergence occurs when they undergo transformations to the extent that they no longer share common ground with their old friends.

Ms. Mansfield also elaborated on the potential factors contributing to this phenomenon, suggesting that distinct values, lifestyles, and interests can drive this rift.

She went on to emphasize that these elements are particularly relevant to Meghan’s journey of transitioning into royal life.

