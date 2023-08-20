Faryal Makhdoom’s Humorous Take On Hubby Amir Khan

Faryal Makhdoom, a famous fashion influencer, took a playful dig at her hubby, famous former boxer, Amir Khan, through her recent Instagram story.

The graceful couple of Faryal Makhdoom and Amir Khan has been in the headlines in recent days. Amir Khan has been putting all of his effort to save his marriage after being exposed for cheating on her wife with another woman. He gifted his wife a Mercedez Benz G Wagon and also invested £100,000 in her makeup brand, Faryal Beauty. The efforts put forward by Amir to protect her relationship with Faryal have been facing public humiliation as netizens believe that he is trying to bribe his wife.

In her recent Instagram story, Frayal shared her recent acquisition, Apple AirTag, with her followers. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Encourage your partner to digest this ????.” It must be noted that an Apple AirTag is a small disk-shaped tracking device.

Here is what she shared:

Amir Khan came into the limelight after his sexting scandal with a bridal model named Sumaira. She shared the screenshots of her conversation with Amir where he urged her to share her provocative photos with him and meet him. Amir afterwards apologised to Faryal for his actions and stated that the reason for cheating on her with other women are the girl slipping into his DMs.

