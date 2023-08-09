Fawad Alam Denies Retirement Plans Amid Cricket Career Updates

Alam joined Chicago Kingsmen in Minor League Cricket T20 in the US.

He made a strong Test debut in 2009 but was dropped after his third Test.

Currently, Alam confirms he has no retirement plans and remains active in cricket.

Fawad Alam, a Pakistan cricketer, has indicated that he has no plans to retire at this time.

During an interview with media on Wednesday, the left-handed batter dismissed rumours of his retirement.

Previously, Indian media reported that Alam had departed the country’s cricket to pursue chances in the United States of America (USA).

According to the report, Alam, who last played a Test in Sri Lanka last year, has joined the Chicago Kingsmen in the Minor League Cricket T20 as a local player.

Minor league cricket is part of Major League Cricket (MLC), America’s inaugural cricket competition, which ended in late July.

After a brief stint in white-ball cricket following his debut in 2007, the left-handed unorthodox batsman made his Test debut in 2009. On his Test debut, he scored a century, kicking off what may be a bright career. He was, however, dropped from the team after only his third Test that year.

He had to wait more than a decade to return to the Test side. In the meantime, he reached 10,000 runs in domestic cricket. He was given the opportunity to make a comeback against England in their own backyard in 2020.

That series was unsuccessful for the left-hander, but he demonstrated his true power in the next series in New Zealand, scoring a match-saving hundred.

He made three century against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies in 2021. Later that year, he was dropped from the starting XI following defeats in a three-match Test series at home against Australia and a July Test against Sri Lanka.

Fawad was dropped from the team after Agha Salman replaced Alam in the second Test against Sri Lanka last year.

