FBR freezes bank accounts of PIA over non-payment

Bank accounts frozen over non-payment of Rs 8b FED.

FBR also decided to file an FIR against the PIA officials.

PIA Spokesperson said flight operations will not be affected.

KARACHI: The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday froze 13 bank accounts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) over non-payment of Federal Excise Duty (FED).

FBR authorities say that 13 bank accounts of PIA have been frozen while taking action on the non-payment of Rs 8 billion Federal Excise Duty (FED).

According to the officials, FBR has also decided to file an FIR against the PIA officials for not depositing the FED, despite opening the accounts last month, the money was not deposited.

The spokesperson of PIA said flight operations of PIA will not be affected due to account freezing. He said communication is underway at the government level and hoped that PIA accounts will be restored soon.

It should be remembered that earlier FBR had frozen all the accounts of PIA, but later after negotiations, all the accounts of the national airline were restored.